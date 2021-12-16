Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $195.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day moving average of $181.29. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $199.65.

