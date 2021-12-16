Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 237.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $236.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

