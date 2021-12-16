Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.6% during the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 1,352,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 95,439 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 424.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

