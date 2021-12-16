Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. PPL makes up about 1.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PPL by 58.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 69.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,325,000 after acquiring an additional 851,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PPL by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 799,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.27 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.