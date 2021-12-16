Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $97,057,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

