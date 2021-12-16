Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

RCI opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

