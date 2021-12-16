Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $975.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,024.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $806.72. The stock has a market cap of $980.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.86, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.