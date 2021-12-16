Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.25.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $72,649,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,932,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $610,466,000 after purchasing an additional 304,270 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.