Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.56

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 2409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.