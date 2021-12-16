Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.16 billion.Adobe also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.35 EPS.

Adobe stock traded down $57.42 on Thursday, hitting $572.91. 264,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $272.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.93. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $693.80.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adobe stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of Adobe worth $4,115,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

