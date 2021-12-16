Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on AHEXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.