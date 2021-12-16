Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on AHEXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $23.97 on Monday. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -133.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

