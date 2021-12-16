Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Down to $14.03

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $13.42. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 1,082 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $839.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 161,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 512,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 258,531 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.