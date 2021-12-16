ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.16 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 503,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 93,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,319,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after acquiring an additional 234,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

