Access Financial Services Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,250 shares of company stock worth $141,524,465 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.40. 48,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,434,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.13.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

