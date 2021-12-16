Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 45,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 57.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $31.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $407.22. The stock had a trading volume of 87,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.57. The stock has a market cap of $257.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $381.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

