ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of ABM opened at $40.88 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

