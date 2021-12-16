Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post sales of $251.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.20 million. Abiomed posted sales of $231.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.80.

ABMD stock opened at $315.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.36, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $387.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.56.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

