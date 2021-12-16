Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.53 and last traded at $22.51. Approximately 8,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 140,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.
ABCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt raised Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07.
Abcam Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCM)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
