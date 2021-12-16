AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,758,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,069,000 after buying an additional 227,939 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Truist lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $130.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

