Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $135.94. The company had a trading volume of 112,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $240.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.