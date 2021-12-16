Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.88. The stock had a trading volume of 76,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

