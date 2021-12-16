AAF Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 14.7% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $146.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,214. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

