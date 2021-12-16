7,320 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 113.9% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3,197.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of AOS opened at $83.67 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

