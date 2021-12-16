542 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

