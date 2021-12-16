51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.26

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.26 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.62.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 18.56%. Equities analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 39.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in 51job by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

