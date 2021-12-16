51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.26

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.26 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.62.
51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 18.56%. Equities analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)
51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
