4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the November 15th total of 391,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,738. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

