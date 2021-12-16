4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the November 15th total of 391,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,738. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
See Also: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.