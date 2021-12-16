$477.75 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report sales of $477.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $467.10 million to $488.40 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $561.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,834. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,677,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after buying an additional 791,322 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.