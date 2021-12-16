4,000 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PULS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,984,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,187,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,351,000 after purchasing an additional 620,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,762,000 after purchasing an additional 581,737 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 871,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 433,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,809,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,772,000 after purchasing an additional 311,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

