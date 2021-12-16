$4.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post $4.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $15.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $17.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

NYSE:PXD traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $107.96 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

