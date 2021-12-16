$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $4.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.51 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $21.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $191.98 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

