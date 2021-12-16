3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.2733 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

TGOPY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

