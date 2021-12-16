39,055 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

