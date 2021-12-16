378 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.61 on Thursday, hitting $599.43. 63,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $648.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $265.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

