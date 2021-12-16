3,553 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.84. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

