300 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,730,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,072,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,644,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,605,000 after acquiring an additional 256,239 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

