$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the highest is $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $15.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.75. 992,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,400. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.18 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

