$290.55 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce sales of $290.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the lowest is $287.50 million. Unity Software reported sales of $220.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of U stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.74. 5,017,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,039. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.74 and its 200 day moving average is $129.82. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $350,161.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock worth $312,075,701. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unity Software by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,313 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 700,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,792 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

