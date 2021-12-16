$266.07 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $266.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.20 million and the highest is $273.40 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $231.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

SMPL stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56.

In other news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,367 shares of company stock worth $15,144,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 469,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,044,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

