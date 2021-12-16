$266.07 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $266.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.20 million and the highest is $273.40 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $231.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

SMPL stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56.

In other news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,367 shares of company stock worth $15,144,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 469,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,044,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.