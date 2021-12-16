23,180 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

