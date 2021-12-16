2,169 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $104.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $112.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

