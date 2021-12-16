$2.40 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report sales of $2.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $9.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 million to $9.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 1,147,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,420. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

