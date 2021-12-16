$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. Hershey posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

HSY stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.76. 17,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $190.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,132. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

