1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Xiaodi T. Zhang Sells 8,000 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 287,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $220,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

