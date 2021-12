1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Xiaodi T. Zhang Sells 8,000 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 287,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $220,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

