1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.07.

ONEM stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Oak Management Corp grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% in the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $168,085,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

