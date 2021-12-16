180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) COO Quan Anh Vu Acquires 8,000 Shares

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) COO Quan Anh Vu purchased 8,000 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Quan Anh Vu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Quan Anh Vu purchased 4,500 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $17,550.00.

Shares of ATNF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.96. 742,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

