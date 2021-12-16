180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Acquires $12,237.68 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $12,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert E. Bigelow III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 340 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $2,502.40.

Shares of TURN opened at $7.19 on Thursday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

