$176.78 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to post $176.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.86 million. Standex International reported sales of $156.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $709.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.56 million to $715.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $744.81 million, with estimates ranging from $739.02 million to $750.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,628 shares of company stock worth $2,512,135. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $103.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.46. Standex International has a 12-month low of $73.52 and a 12-month high of $121.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

