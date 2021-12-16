$162.15 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce $162.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.90 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $138.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $546.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.23 million to $563.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $869.91 million, with estimates ranging from $758.31 million to $967.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 1,406,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,365. The stock has a market cap of $762.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $690,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

