15,100 Shares in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,344,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,219,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able Inc has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that N-able Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NABL. William Blair assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

